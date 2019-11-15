First Alert Forecast: coastal storm to buffet Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! As you read this, a low pressure system is deepening off the Carolina Coast and it will deliver classic ocean storm impacts to the Cape Fear Region Friday, Saturday, and possibly portions of Sunday:
- overcast skies and significant rainy spells...
- rain tallying one and three inches and locally more...
- localized ponding and poor-drainage flooding...
- few if any instances of severe storms...
- north or northeast winds gusting in excess of 35 mph...
- minor tidal flooding and beach erosion...
- chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s...
In your longer-range forecast, rain chances assume a lower profile but do not quite go to zero into next week. Near-average or colder-than-average temperatures will accompany the active pattern, too.
In your longer-range forecast, rain chances assume a lower profile but do not quite go to zero into next week. Near-average or colder-than-average temperatures will accompany the active pattern, too.
