Drug roundup in Brunswick Co. leads to several arrests

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A drug roundup in Brunswick County led to multiple arrests Thursday.
Officials say the arrests stem from investigations conducted over the last several month.
Multiple agencies assisted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit in the operation, and officials expect more arrests to be made.
Catherine Coley Wald, 50
Oakhurst Dr., Southport
trafficking opium or heroin x 4
possess drug paraphernalia x 2
$500,000 bond
Christopher Duane Simpson, 38
NW 19th Street, Oak Island
PWIMSD sch III cs
sell/deliver sch III cs
$15,000 bond
Christopher Stephen Babson, 37
Jake Drive SE, Bolivia
PWIMSD methamphetamine
deliver methamphetamine
possess drug paraphernalia
$10,000 bond
David Tyler Honeycutt, 21
Redwood Drive, Southport
sell/deliver sch VI cs
$5,000 bond
Devvon Trai Bland, 28
Hale Swamp Road, Shallotte
PWIMSD cocaine x 4
maintain dwelling/vehcile x 3
possess drug paraphernalia x 4
$60,000 bond
Jackie Glenn Naylor, 39
Fisher Drive, Winnabow
PWIMSD methamphetamine
sell methamphetamine
conspire sell methamphetamine
maintain dwelling
possess drug paraphernalia
$50,000 bond
Jason Michael Horne, 31
Cedar Grove Rd. SW, Supply
PWIMSD cocaine x 3
PWIMSD sch III cs
$35,000 bond
Jason Ray Oxendine, 35
Sandy Run Drive, Leland
PWIMSD heroin
sell/deliver heroin
possess drug paraphernalia
$20,000 bond
Joseph Lawrenece Craven Jr., 41
Crisco Trail, Riegelwood
sell/deliver sch ii cs
PWIMSD sch II cs
possess drug paraphernalia
$5,000 bond
Julian Ivory Johnson, 27
Hillock Rd, Supply
PWISD cocaine
sell/deliver cocaine
possess drug paraphernalia
$30,000 bond
Julius Brown, 28
River Rd, Winnabow
conspire sell/deliver cocaine
PWISD cocaine
sell/deliver cocaine
possess drug paraphernalia
$30,000 bond
Kyshaun Alonza Grady, 20
Dogwood Rd, Leland
PWISD cocaine x 2
sell/deliver cocaine x 2
possess drug paraphernalia x 2
$40,000 bond
Mickey Will Porter, 52
Acres Ave, Supply
PWISD cocaine
sell/deliver cocaine
possess drug paraphernalia
$6,000 bond
Mike Leverne Daniels Jr., 38
Bellamy Rd, Longwood
PWIMSD cocaine
possess drug paraphernalia
$60,000 bond
Randi Marie Maitland, 27
Sunset Harbor Rd, Bolivia
PWIMSD heroin
sell/deliver heroin
conspire sell/deliver heroin
possess drug paraphernalia
$30,000 bond
Rayshawn Antiqwan Miller, 26
PWISD cocaine x 4
possess drug paraphernalia x 4
$30,000 bond
Shonda Deneal Haley, 50
Pond Way, Shallotte
sell/deliver cocaine
$30,000 bond
Stevan Lanier Jackson, 27
Mulligan Way SE, Bolivia
PWISD cocaine x 3
sell/deliver cocaine x 3
possess drug paraphernalia x 3
$150,000 bond
Steven Jim Andrade Jr., 40
Sparrow Place, Shallotte
PWIMSD sch III cs
sell/deliver sch III cs
$10,000 bond
Dwayne Keith Hill, 35
Mulligan Way, Bolivia
PWISD cocaine
sell/deliver cocaine
possess drug paraphernalia
$5,000 bond
