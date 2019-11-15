Drug roundup in Brunswick Co. leads to several arrests

Drug roundup in Brunswick Co. leads to several arrests
Officials say the arrests stem from investigations conducted over the last several month. (Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff | November 15, 2019 at 7:07 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 7:07 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A drug roundup in Brunswick County led to multiple arrests Thursday.

Officials say the arrests stem from investigations conducted over the last several month.

Multiple agencies assisted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit in the operation, and officials expect more arrests to be made.

Catherine Coley Wald, 50

Oakhurst Dr., Southport

trafficking opium or heroin x 4

possess drug paraphernalia x 2

$500,000 bond

Christopher Duane Simpson, 38

NW 19th Street, Oak Island

PWIMSD sch III cs

sell/deliver sch III cs

$15,000 bond

Christopher Stephen Babson, 37

Jake Drive SE, Bolivia

PWIMSD methamphetamine

deliver methamphetamine

possess drug paraphernalia

$10,000 bond

David Tyler Honeycutt, 21

Redwood Drive, Southport

sell/deliver sch VI cs

$5,000 bond

Devvon Trai Bland, 28

Hale Swamp Road, Shallotte

PWIMSD cocaine x 4

maintain dwelling/vehcile x 3

possess drug paraphernalia x 4

$60,000 bond

Jackie Glenn Naylor, 39

Fisher Drive, Winnabow

PWIMSD methamphetamine

sell methamphetamine

conspire sell methamphetamine

maintain dwelling

possess drug paraphernalia

$50,000 bond

Jason Michael Horne, 31

Cedar Grove Rd. SW, Supply

PWIMSD cocaine x 3

PWIMSD sch III cs

$35,000 bond

Jason Ray Oxendine, 35

Sandy Run Drive, Leland

PWIMSD heroin

sell/deliver heroin

possess drug paraphernalia

$20,000 bond

Joseph Lawrenece Craven Jr., 41

Crisco Trail, Riegelwood

sell/deliver sch ii cs

PWIMSD sch II cs

possess drug paraphernalia

$5,000 bond

Julian Ivory Johnson, 27

Hillock Rd, Supply

PWISD cocaine

sell/deliver cocaine

possess drug paraphernalia

$30,000 bond

Julius Brown, 28

River Rd, Winnabow

conspire sell/deliver cocaine

PWISD cocaine

sell/deliver cocaine

possess drug paraphernalia

$30,000 bond

Kyshaun Alonza Grady, 20

Dogwood Rd, Leland

PWISD cocaine x 2

sell/deliver cocaine x 2

possess drug paraphernalia x 2

$40,000 bond

Mickey Will Porter, 52

Acres Ave, Supply

PWISD cocaine

sell/deliver cocaine

possess drug paraphernalia

$6,000 bond

Mike Leverne Daniels Jr., 38

Bellamy Rd, Longwood

PWIMSD cocaine

possess drug paraphernalia

$60,000 bond

Randi Marie Maitland, 27

Sunset Harbor Rd, Bolivia

PWIMSD heroin

sell/deliver heroin

conspire sell/deliver heroin

possess drug paraphernalia

$30,000 bond

Rayshawn Antiqwan Miller, 26

PWISD cocaine x 4

possess drug paraphernalia x 4

$30,000 bond

Shonda Deneal Haley, 50

Pond Way, Shallotte

sell/deliver cocaine

$30,000 bond

Stevan Lanier Jackson, 27

Mulligan Way SE, Bolivia

PWISD cocaine x 3

sell/deliver cocaine x 3

possess drug paraphernalia x 3

$150,000 bond

Steven Jim Andrade Jr., 40

Sparrow Place, Shallotte

PWIMSD sch III cs

sell/deliver sch III cs

$10,000 bond

Dwayne Keith Hill, 35

Mulligan Way, Bolivia

PWISD cocaine

sell/deliver cocaine

possess drug paraphernalia

$5,000 bond

Agents with the BCSO Vice/Narcotics Unit held a drug round up today resulting in multiple arrests. These arrests stem...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.