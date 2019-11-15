Documentary at Cucalorus examines the death of Lennon Lacy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus, a film festival marking 25 years in Wilmington, features a documentary that examines the death of Lennon Lacy, 17, who died in Bladen County in 2014.
The teen was found hanging by his neck from a swing set in a Bladenboro mobile home park on the morning of August 29, 2014.
Always in Season is a documentary that follows his mother’s search for justice.
Although law enforcement ruled the death a suicide, Claudia Lacy has maintained that her son was murdered - a victim of a lynching.
The filmmaker, Jackie Olive, also explores the trauma of lynching.
Dan Brawley, the chief instigating officer of the Cucalorus Festival, said Olive’s award-winning film fits into some of the themes of this year’s Cucalorus festival, including racial inequality and social justice.
“Jackie Olive won an award for it at Sundance this year," Brawley said. "She lived in Wilmington for several years while she was making the film. It’s a difficult story. It’s about the history of racial terrorism. It’s about a modern-day lynching that happened in Bladenboro, North Carolina. It’s the kind of story people don’t often seek out but it’s the kind of thing that could change the way you see the world”
District Attorney Jon David said at the time, “I have thoroughly reviewed all reports from the [Bladenboro Police Department], the SBI, and the FBI and I concur with the findings by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that there is no evidence to suggest that Lacy died as a result of a homicide. All the credible evidence suggest that Lacy died as a result of a suicide.”
Olive’s film will be screened at 4 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 16. More information is available here.
