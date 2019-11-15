City moves to reestablish the New Hanover County Commission for Women

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is expected to discuss a motion next week to bring back the county’s commission for women.
The group’s goal is to advocate for women and serve as a resource on the status of women in the county for the county commissioners and city council members, according to city documents. Specifically, the group would work toward the betterment of the status of women in respect to employment and educational opportunities, health, child care services, welfare services, financial services, and community leadership opportunities and issue an annual report to leaders to address those needs.
The commission would include an 11 member board with five members appointed by the city and five members by the county. The final member would be a designee from the YWCA Lower Cape Fear. The city’s resolution supports action already taken by the county board of commissioners.
A similar board was created in 1978, but was disbanded in 2010.
