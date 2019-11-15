Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to start building energy-efficient, affordable housing development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity has begun building an energy-efficient, affordable housing development.
The development on Daniel Boone Trail in Wilmington will consist of 27 new homes, with the first home scheduled to break ground in December.
Friday, the organization celebrated the completion of road, water, and sewer infrastructure to a moderate-income neighborhood that currently relies on a non-maintained dirt/gravel road and decades-old wells and septic systems in danger of failure.
“This has been a long journey to get here and we’ve had a lot of help from so many people in the community that we wanted to have a little event to recognize all the partners who have made this possible and the rain is absolutely intentional, we’re testing our storm water system,” said Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Director Steve Spain.
New Hanover County, the state, Wells Fargo, and several community members have helped to fund the development.
In Oct. 2017, New Hanover County commissioners approved funding to extend water and sewer services to this new development. The total cost of extending water and sewer service to the 27 new homes was $272,463. The county’s part was $212,463.
All of the homes will be built to be as energy-efficient as possible.
“We believe not only in affordable housing but affordable living. And that means making sure these houses are highly energy efficient so as the years go by people’s utility bills don’t start creeping up. So the folks here are really going to enjoy an inexpensive, ongoing operating cost,” Spain said.
The need for affordable housing in the Cape Fear region was already severe with approximately 47,000 families in New Hanover, Pender and Duplin counties and was greatly exacerbated following Hurricane Florence.
“It has really woken people up and people have responded in a big way. And this project is just part of that. The county, state government has been involved, a number of foundations and individuals said whatever it takes, we’ve got to get some affordable housing,” Spain said.
