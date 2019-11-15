Brunswick County high school graduations moving to UNCW next year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Next year, the graduation ceremonies for North Brunswick, South Brunswick, and West Brunswick high schools will be held on June 6 at Trask Coliseum on the campus of UNCW.
Brunswick County Early College High School’s graduation will be held at the Odell Williamson Auditorium on May 22.
District officials said the times for the end-of-year ceremonies have not been finalized, but they wanted to get the word out for planning purposes.
School officials said they conducted a survey at each high school at the beginning of the school year to gauge what students and family thought of the following scenarios:
- Graduations held at Odell Williamson Auditorium the weekend following the last day of school with limited seating due to the number of family members wanting to attend. Overflow watches in next-door facility via live stream. (This is the current process)
- Graduations held throughout the day on Saturday, June 6, at UNCW with unlimited seating. (June 6 is the only option offered for use of UNCW’s coliseum)
- Graduations held on school football fields. (Rain/severe weather would result in relocating to the gym with extremely limited seating)
An overwhelming majority of the participants voted for the UNCW option, according to results provided by district officials.
“We sincerely hope this helps with past concerns of family members regarding limited seating for the events,” a district spokesperson said in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.