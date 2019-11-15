Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off next week in Leland

LELAND, NC – Leland law enforcement and firefighters are going head-to-head for the same cause during their Battle of the Badges blood drive
The event held by the police and fire departments in partnership with the American Red Cross will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Leland Town Hall.
Donors are welcome to drop in between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can cast their vote for either the police or fire department. The department that collects the most votes- will win bragging rights.
Although the Town has sponsored community blood drives in the past, this will be the first time the departments have competed against each other.
All blood types are urgently needed. Walk-ins are welcome, or donors may schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Leland Town Hall is located at 102 Town Hall Drive.
