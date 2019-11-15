Anthony Grundy: Former basketball star killed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former basketball star who died following an altercation in the Russell neighborhood has been identified.
Anthony Grundy, 40, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital from multiple sharp force injuries to the body he suffered in the 1000 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen.
Initial reports indicated a person had been shot around 6:30 p.m. Further investigation, however, found no evidence of a shooting.
Grundy made a Facebook post on Thursday that he was celebrating his mother’s birthday.
The athlete played high school basketball at Warren Central in Bowling Green then played college basketball at North Carolina State. He also had a brief stint playing in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks in 2006.
Former Kentucky Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose said he remembers Grundy from his time on the basketball court.
“He was always a great competitor,” VanHoose said. “He really let his playing do his talking.”
VanHoose said he tracked Grundy’s career throughout his life, so his death was upsetting.
“He was definitely one of the iconic players in the state the last 25 years,” he said. “It’s just really, a senseless tragedy.”
IU basketball coach Archie Miller tweeted about Grundy’s death Thursday evening and said in part that Grundy was an “absolute warrior, one of the most fearless I have ever been around.”
Grundy made headlines in June when he turned himself in to police following a deadly hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway.
He was due to appear in court on a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 11.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
