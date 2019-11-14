Wilmington non-profit to receive Bank of America’s inaugural Neighborhood Champions grant

“We are honored to have been chosen as the inaugural recipient of the Neighborhood Champions award,” said Jimmy Pierce, Executive Director of Kids Making It. “We are at significant inflection points with our new Skilled Trades Program and our Apprentice Program, and the flexible funding from this grant will enable us to invest resources where it is most needed to help us to move to the next level in our growth. Additionally, the virtual leadership training is priceless; everyone on our leadership team is looking forward to increasing our leadership skills and program sustainability through this unique opportunityto learn from nonprofit experts.”