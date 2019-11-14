Wilmington church offers free Thanksgiving dinner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest African American churches will share blessings during the Thanksgiving holiday.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner. The complimentary meal will be offered Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s, founded in 1869, was the first African American Episcopal church in eastern North Carolina. The historic church is located at 600 Grace St.
For more information on the free dinner, contact St. Mark’s Church at 763-3858.
