'The MisEducation of Bindu’ marks a return to Cucalorus for Indian character

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A character first introduced in a short film at Cucalorus returns to the festival.
The MisEducation of Bindu tells the story of a bullied Indian teen (played by Megan Suri) who discovers she must pay a test fee in order to get out of the school she desperately wants to leave. This comedy of errors follows Bindu as she’ll do just about anything to raise $55.75.
Prarthana Mohan wrote and directed the film; she was born in Chennai, India, and immigrated to the United States to study directing at Chapman University.
Kay Tuxford met Mohan at Chapman while getting her MFA in screenwriting. She wrote the film along with Mohan.
While in college, the two women completed a short film about Bindu that premiered at Cucalorus a decade ago.
The filmmakers said Cucalorus was the beginning step to make the feature and returning to Cucalorus with Bindu is “like the project coming home.”
The film can be seen at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Thalian Hall’s Main Stage.
The film also stars David Arquette, who plays Bindu’s American step-father.
