3 suspects in daring Lumberton bank robbery sentenced to federal prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Three of the four suspects in a daring armed bank robbery in Lumberton and subsequent police chase that spanned two counties in 2018 have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Daquan Madrid Pridgen, 27, of Whiteville, was sentenced to life in prison plus ten years, while Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 30, of Parkton, and Rashad Devonte Young, 28, of Whiteville, were both given 15-year prison sentences followed by five years of supervised release. All three were ordered to pay $40,302 in restitution.
Pridgen was convicted of armed robbery, aiding and abetting, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence following a jury trial on May 30, 2019. Vaughn and Young pleaded guilty to the same offenses on April 18, 2018.
A fourth man, Demetris Sean Robinson, was convicted of the same offenses following a jury trial on May 1, 2019. He is currently awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 27.
Prosecutors said the four men began planning the armed robbery in late 2017, purchasing masks and several firearms, including a rifle, shotgun, and two handguns. They also bought a getaway car.
On Jan. 23, 2018, the men traveled to Lumberton and cased several banks before deciding to rob the PNC Bank on North Chestnutt Street.
Robinson, Pridgen, and Young entered the bank, brandished their firearms, and demanded the bank tellers to hand over money. A bank employee was also ordered to the bank vault where more money was taken.
In all, the group managed to take $40,000 in cash before fleeing from the scene.
Prosecutors said Lumberton police quickly caught up to the suspects and were later joined in the chase by the Robeson County and Columbus County sheriff’s offices. The suspects drove through residential areas at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.
At various points during the chase, Robinson fired his gun at officers while the vehicle was in motion and when it was stopped. Several law enforcement vehicles were struck but no one was hurt.
Robinson, Pridgen, and Vaughn eventually abandoned the vehicle on the side of a road in Columbus County and ran into some nearby woods. Young managed to exit the car and take off on foot when the vehicle was stopped at an earlier time.
All four were eventually apprehended.
