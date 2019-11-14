Pleasure Island working to avoid controversial coyote trapping measures amidst growing problem

PLEASURE ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Stakeholders on Pleasure Island are working to avoid controversial options for coyote management.
Leaders from Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Fort Fisher, MOTSU and NC Wildlife met Tuesday to discuss options to combat the growing problem.
“It’s happened a few times where coyotes have attacked pets and coyotes have seemed threatening to residents. So it’s time to address it. And as I said earlier, it’s not just the Town of Carolina Beach that needs to develop this management plan, it’s everybody and come to some consensus as to how that is going to be done,” said Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson.
On Tuesday, the stakeholders agreed to try an education campaign before moving to more drastic measures.
“Don’t leave food out. Keep your pets on a leash. Don’t approach them yelling and screaming and causing a ruckus. Generally speaking, they’re very afraid of human beings. That’s just a start,” Benson said.
They will bring experts in for meetings to educate community members on how to deter coyotes.
The plan is fluid, but if they see the problem remain the same or increase, they will take additional measures.
“Other steps may have to be taken after that, something maybe a little more controversial, which wasn’t warmly received on Tuesday, but that would be trapping coyotes. Sunny Point is not into that, they’re not in favor of that right now,” said Benson.
A controversial coyote trapping plan was implemented on Bald Head Island earlier this year. Pleasure Island leaders hope to avoid that, but Benson says they will take whatever steps necessary.
“If it remains aggravated or gets even worse, other steps will be considered and implemented, no doubt about it,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.