Pender County woman’s physical abuse of 2 children led to ‘serious’ mental injuries, deputies say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman is facing multiple felony charges after physically abusing two children, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Michelle Smith, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of felony child abuse from incidents that occurred in 2016 and 2017.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said Smith intentionally inflicted physical abuse on two children that led to serious mental injuries. At the time of the first offense, the children were four and five years old.
Smith was booked in jail under a $200,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Leatherwood at 910-772-3014.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.