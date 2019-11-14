Blocks of AIDS Memorial Quilt coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 30 blocks of the AIDS Memorial Quilt soon will be on display at several venues in Wilmington.
The Frank Harr Foundation, a non-profit group based in Wilmington, is bringing the the quilt panels to the area as part of a two-week event, which kicks off with a cocktail party at the Cameron Arts Museum on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The quilt, which honors those who died of AIDS-related causes, now consists of more than 48,000 panels.
UNCW will host several panels of the quilt. Three panels will be on display at Randall Library from Nov. 30-Dec. 15. The public can view the quilt during the library’s usual public hours. This will be during final exams so those viewing the quilt are asked to show courtesy for those studying.
Additional panels will be displayed at UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building.
“We felt this was a key opportunity to bring awareness and share information about HIV/AIDS to a new population of students who may not know or were not born during the apex of the AIDS epidemic,” said Christopher Robinson, an outreach and engagement librarian at UNCW. “This exhibition will highlight the breadth and depth of how HIV/AIDS has affected humanity locally, nationally and globally.”
Here are the days and times where panels also will be available to the public for viewings:
Thursday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.-4 pm
- Cameron Art Museum
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts
- Temple of Israel
- St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- St. Stephen A.M.E. Church
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington
- Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center (Dec. 5th & 8th as listed; Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon)
