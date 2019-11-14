N.C. man says expensive bass guitar was stolen from church during funeral reception

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man says his expensive bass guitar was stolen from a church in Stanley during a funeral reception.
Charles Pitts told WBTV he is a member of the praise team at the Frontline Worship Center in Stanley. He routinely performs with the group at church events. He plays the bass guitar and just bough a new, lightweight Warwick Corvette bass back in April.
“Being able to have something this nice and being able to afford having this, it meant a big deal to me,” Pitts told WBTV Wednesday night.
He said he was troubled to discover Monday that his bass was missing. He said he looked all over the church for it, but couldn’t find it. He said he finally determined the bass had been stolen and filed a police report with the Stanley Police Department.
Pitts said a funeral service and reception had been held at the church this past weekend, and at some point a man unfamiliar with the congregation entered the house of worship.
“A gentleman came in asking the pastor for some money and the pastor told him he’d be glad to talk with him outside a little bit,” explained Pitts.
He said the last time anyone noticed the man, he appeared to be walking towards the road in front of the church. He suspects the man swiped the bass at some point while the instrument was unattended.
“It was like losing a part of me mainly because it’s something I really enjoyed doing,” explained Pitts. “It’s one thing to steal from me the stuff that I have. It takes a whole different person to steal from not just a house of God, but from any church of any religion.”
As much as it stings to have had something stolen from inside this church, the musician and the church’s pastor said they are willing to forgive the person who stole the bass.
“If they really needed money that bad, we would have been more than glad to help them,” said Justin White, the church’s senior pastor.
Pitts said he is still hopeful his prized instrument will be returned. He issued a message for the thief Wednesday night.
“If it’s hunger you’re dealing with, if you need money for food, I’ll take you down to the Bojangles in Stanley and I’ll feed you a meal if I have to, just let me know where the bass guitar went.”
Police told WBTV they do have a person of interest in the case, but the person has yet to be identified.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Stanley Police Department.
