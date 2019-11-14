No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Wilmington woman

How heartbreaking. I wanted to share this video of Kim Bland - who I had the opportunity to interview back in 2014. Today, we learned Kim was murdered - apparently by someone who she thought was a friend. Kim came to a "Film = Jobs" rally outside our station when a politician was visiting the WECT studios for an interview. I was able to break the news to her that the TV show she worked on - Stephen King's Under the Dome - would continue to film in Wilmington despite changes to the film incentive program. Check out her energy - it was contagious! Hate that her life was cut short - sending love to her family & friends & her colleagues in the film industry. More here > https://buff.ly/2pVFurv