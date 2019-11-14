No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Wilmington woman

No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Wilmington woman
Andrew Boynton made his first court appearance Friday morning. (Source: WECT)
November 14, 2019 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 10:54 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Wilmington woman will remain in jail under no bond.

Andrew Webster Boynton, 56, made his first court appearance in New Hanover County Friday morning after he was extradited from Virginia yesterday.

Andrew Boynton
Andrew Boynton (Source: New Hanover County Bookings)

Boynton said little during the brief appearance, simply saying “yes, your honor” and “no, your honor” when asked questions by the judge.

He will be appointed a capital defender and his next court appearance will be Dec. 5.

Boynton is accused of fatally stabbing Kimberly Bland in her home at Mill Creek Apartments. Bland’s body was discovered by police on Thursday, Nov. 7. He allegedly fled the Wilmington area in Bland’s car and was eventually arrested by authorities in Richmond, Va. on Friday, Nov. 8.

[ Murder suspect captured in Virginia for Wilmington woman’s death ]

Initially, Wilmington police were tight-lipped about releasing information surrounding Bland’s death, only classifying it as “suspicious” in a news release issued the evening of Friday, Nov. 8. Police also couldn’t release her identity until an autopsy could be performed the following week.

On Tuesday, Wilmington police chief Ralph Evangelous held a news conference where he identified Bland as the victim, named Boynton as a suspect, and announced his arrest in Virginia.

[ ‘All she did was try to help him’: Friend of murdered Wilmington woman speaks out about her, accused killer ]

“Due to some challenges surrounding this case, WPD was prevented from releasing this information until [Tuesday],” Evangelous said during the news conference. “The medical examiner requested police leave the decedent untouched until an autopsy could be performed, which prevented WPD from identifying the victim and releasing details to the public.”

Bland was very active in the Wilmington film industry, appearing as an extra in TV shows including CBS’s Under the Dome, SIX and others. She was a member of a group called Wilmington Background Actors.

kimbland

How heartbreaking. I wanted to share this video of Kim Bland - who I had the opportunity to interview back in 2014. Today, we learned Kim was murdered - apparently by someone who she thought was a friend. Kim came to a "Film = Jobs" rally outside our station when a politician was visiting the WECT studios for an interview. I was able to break the news to her that the TV show she worked on - Stephen King's Under the Dome - would continue to film in Wilmington despite changes to the film incentive program. Check out her energy - it was contagious! Hate that her life was cut short - sending love to her family & friends & her colleagues in the film industry. More here > https://buff.ly/2pVFurv

Posted by Ashlea Kosikowski WECT News on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.