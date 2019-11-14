Lidl to officially open in Wilmington in early December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a long time coming, but Lidl will officially open its first store in Wilmington in early December.
The new food market on Eastwood Road will hold a ribbon cutting event Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:40 a.m. and kick off a weekend of “get-them-while-you-can special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers.”
“As a native of Eastern North Carolina, I am very excited to bring Lidl’s high quality and unique products to the community,” said Wilmington Store Manager Toni Bennett. “The team and I will work hard to be the number one shopping destination for customers in Wilmington.”
The store will be open to customers Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This will be the company's 19th location in North Carolina.
Even if you don’t shop at Lidl, the store opening might still save you cash on your grocery bill. According to the company, study commissioned by UNC found that grocery stores located near Lidl stores dropped their prices for individual products by as much as 55 percent.
