Inductees announced for 2020 class of the Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This spring, the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame will add four more athletes to its group of greats.
Golfer Donnie Bowers, basketball player Chucky Brown, triathlete Phyllis Mason and coach Joe Robinson will be inducted on Sunday, May 3, at the group’s annual banquet at the Wilmington Convention Center.
The hall of fame was formed in 2005 to honor people from eastern North Carolina who brought greater recognition to the Wilmington region.
Past inductees include Meadowlark Lemon, Willie Stargell and Althea Gibson.
