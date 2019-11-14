First Alert Forecast: rain chances to redevelop shortly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! November is statistically one of Wilmington's drier months but, so far in November 2019, a relatively generous 2.3 of rain has fallen on the Port City. Get set for more! ...as a sluggish storm system will form and swirl off the Carolina Coast between Thursday and Sunday. Your First Alert Weather Team analyzes cool and gusty shower chances to be near...
- 20% Thursday.
- 60% Thursday night.
- 80% Friday and Friday night.
- 60% Saturday and Saturday night.
- 20-40% Sunday.
Through this time, a soaking 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain are possible and there is a potential for locally higher amounts. Flooding and / or severe thunderstorms both appear unlikely in this situation, thankfully. Unpack these weather concepts and many more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, anytime, on your terms, you can tap into a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!
