Changes coming to Freeman Park regulations

CAROLINA B EACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach leaders made the decision Wednesday to implement new regulations at Freeman Park, following a community meeting.
Visitors will no longer be able to camp on the beach from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
“We have two primary objectives. The first of which is we have a responsibility to protect the natural environment while at the same time ensuring the public’s ability to use the park,” said Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson. “We were able to do that by adopting a few subtle changes."
After talk of banning alcohol and vehicles from the beach, leaders eventually decided not to go ahead with those regulations.
“In the end, we decided to keep Freeman Park as it is in terms of alcohol, that was not prohibited. Vehicles on the beach to the extent that the beach can handle it,” Benson said.
The park will also remain open 24 hours a day.
Town leaders will officially approve the new ordinance next week.
