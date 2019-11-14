CFCC to host one-stop enrollment event Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will hold a one-stop enrollment event Saturday, Nov. 16.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the Union Station building.
Prospective students can:
- apply for admission
- schedule testing
- speak to an academic advisor
- get assistance with the residency application
- register for classes
- get financial aid information
The event will be held in the Union Station building. Parking will be available in the Nutt Street Parking Deck.
Another one-stop enrollment event will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.
More information can be found here.
