CFCC to host one-stop enrollment event Saturday
Cape Fear Community College will hold a one-stop enrollment event Saturday, Nov. 16. (Source: CFCC)
By WECT Staff | November 14, 2019 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 1:11 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will hold a one-stop enrollment event Saturday, Nov. 16.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the Union Station building.

Prospective students can:

  • apply for admission
  • schedule testing
  • speak to an academic advisor
  • get assistance with the residency application
  • register for classes
  • get financial aid information

The event will be held in the Union Station building. Parking will be available in the Nutt Street Parking Deck.

Another one-stop enrollment event will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

More information can be found here.

