'It just feels great to have a home again,’ Market North welcomes residents back

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The company that owns Market North says residents are beginning to move back in after Hurricane Florence damaged the property last year.
Vitus announced in an email they are now welcoming residents back.
Nearly 700 people were forced to move into temporary housing after the property was severely damaged by the hurricane.
Vitus acquired Market North in July of 2019 and began $15.4 million worth of renovations, gutting each unit and replacing roofs.
The renovations are being done in phases because of the size of the property. The first group of units was slated to be complete this fall and the next round of renovations are expected to be done in March.
“We have about 70 percent of our residents returning, we do have those that had to find elsewhere to live, you know. Didn’t have any other choice and we hate... we miss them as residents and would love to have them back, to re-apply,” said Property Manager Robin Gore.
When all the work is complete, the company said in an email they hope the 204 units reopening will help ease the desperate need for affordable housing in Wilmington.
Katherine Bowen lived with her grandchildren at Market North for four years before Hurricane Florence forced them out. They’ve bounced from one housing situation to another for the past fourteen months. She and her grandson, Kendrian Bowen, say it’s been very rough.
They moved back in this week to a brand new apartment. Each unit was cleared out down to the studs and rebuilt with new everything, from the sheetrock to the ceiling fans.
“Let’s just say I cried tears of joy walking through here again. I mean, I was so happy when I walked in here and felt how good it was being back in here," said Kendrian Bowen. "It just feels great to have a home again.”
To keep Market North Apartments affordable and allow residents to move back into their previous homes, Vitus partnered with the Wilmington Housing Authority, HUD and the Affordable Housing Institute. Through these partnerships, they were able to get the property covered by a section 8 Project Based Rent Assistance contract that ensures its residents will pay a maximum of 30 percent of their adjusted income on rent.
“It’s been an emotional time, a roller-coaster of emotions, and having the residents, you know the first group phased back in in the first building has been a blessing. To give them their keys and they just break down crying, it’s really heartfelt, heart-wrenching and it makes me smile and feel good that we’re able to get them back in their home to be able to call Market North home again,” Gore said.
Vitus is one of the largest affordable housing developers in the country, owning over 12,000 affordable housing units in more than 25 states.
Market North is focusing on getting their prior residents moved back in over the coming weeks and months as more units are finished. There is already a wait list for any available units.
