Struggling Navy veteran receives free roof

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a trying year for retired Navy veteran and Wilmington native Hank Weaver. His roof was left severely damaged following Hurricane Florence but instead of paying for a new roof, he spent his money on treatment for his fiancé, Michelle Long, who battled stage four breast cancer for three years before passing away in June.
Grieving and unable to fix his roof, Monarch Roofing and Step Up for Soldiers decided to give Weaver a brand new roof, free of charge. This giveaway is the first in an annual event they call the “Roof for Troops.”
Monarch Roofing General Manager says it feels rewarding to be involved in the effort.
"You feel honored to be a part of giving something back to a family or a person who has given so much to us, their service for our country,” Monarch Roofing General Manager Kenny Matheny.
Fourteen months after Hurricane Florence, Weaver can finally close the book on the storm’s damage to his childhood home.
“We grew up here and there’s a lot of memories and this new roof is going to help create more memories in this house,” said Weaver.
Although touched by this act of generosity, he believes that many other veterans are deserving of help.
“I’m humbled, I don’t know if I deserve it but I am very thankful for it because there’s thousands of veterans in Wilmington just like me, in the same shoes, just trying to make it one day at a time,” Weaver continued. “I was in a pretty bad place but with the help of friends and family, I made it through. I went back to work, got a part time job, so things are looking up, there’s a lot of things that are happening in my life right now, I’m getting to be happy again.”
