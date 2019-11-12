Poll: County residents overwhelmingly opposed to selling hospital to for-profit group

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County residents are overwhelming opposed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center being sold to a for-profit entity, according to a recent poll.
A poll of 600 New Hanover County voters conducted Nov. 7-8 found that 82 percent of respondents said they were opposed to that possibility while 53 percent said they were opposed to a sale to a not-for-profit entity.
A majority also said they would expect the quality of health care to decrease (64 percent) if the hospital was sold while 74 percent would expect the cost of health care to increase.
If the hospital is sold, 65 percent of respondents said they would vote against politicians who supported the sale.
County commissioners voted 3-2 in September to explore the sale of the county-owned hospital. Commissioners Julia Olson-Boseman, Woody White and Pat Kusek voted in favor of the resolution of intent to sell. Commission Chair Jonathan Barfield and Rob Zapple voted against it.
The New Hanover County Democratic Party commissioned Public Policy Polling to conduct the poll.
