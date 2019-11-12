First Alert Forecast: wintry blast coming soon!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into a very dynamic First Alert Forecast! As the sharpest cold front so far in the autumn season slices across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday, your WECT Weather App interactive radar and hour-by-hour forecast should come in handy. And no-doubt, you will want your umbrella and heavy jacket on stand-by for...
bursts of rain: Showers, some moderate and heavy, are possible anywhere and anytime Tuesday and Tuesday evening. The highest rain odds will be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., though.
whipping winds: By Tuesday afternoon and certainly evening, nippy northerly winds will develop at not-so-subtle 10 to 20 mph sustained speeds with some 30 mph gusts mixed in.
tumbling temperatures: A brief window of 60s or even 70s are likely midday Tuesday but much chillier 50s, 40s, and 30s will crash in for the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.
Skies ought to have cleared by Wednesday morning, but you will be stepping outside to freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and humbling wind chill values as low as the upper 10s and lower 20s. Any stray leftover puddles may turn a little icy but the vast majority of surfaces ought to have had time to dry before the coldest air arrives.
