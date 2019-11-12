Cape Fear Academy’s Chloe Kernan passes 2000 career points

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy senior basketball player Chloe Kernan is a member of an elite group.
This past Friday night, Kernan surpassed the 2,000 career points plateau.
“She works harder than any player I have ever had,” said Cape Fear Academy Coach Ray Beatty. “She puts in the work and is like a coach on the floor for me. We kind of think alike now we have been together so long. So, it’s a lot of fun.”
Kernan says that she would trade all of her points for one thing.
“Ultimately it’s always been to win the state championship and get there,” said Kernan. “We haven’t been able to do that yet. But over the years, we have made progress considering where we did start.”
Kernan isn’t just a prolific scorer, she’s helped lead the Hurricanes to 66 career victories.
“It’s always team first,” said senior teammate Kaia Simpson. “Chloe’s always been a team player. Never been about herself. If she sees an open player, she always gives them the ball.”
“I have never thought about the points,” added Kernan. “It’s kind of been whatever the team needs. And my role on this team has been a scorer and coach Ray has positioned us to where we need to be for that goal.”
“She just cares about the team and you wouldn’t know that she has 2,000 points the way she plays and the way she treats her teammates,” said Beatty. “She’s just that type of person.”
Kernan and the Hurricanes hosts the Epiphany School on Tuesday.
