WWII veterans honored with commemorative book

WWII veterans honored with commemorative book
"Answering the Call: A Story of Everyday Valor" is available for pre-order now. (Source: Anna Phillips)
By Anna Phillips | November 11, 2019 at 9:59 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 10:00 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Twenty-nine World War II veterans are being honored in a commemorative book this Veterans Day.

Answering the Call: A Story of Everyday Valor tells the stories of each veteran who does or did call Plantation Village retirement community in Porters Neck home.

Marketing Coordinator Becky Grogan enlisted the help of a local photographer and best-selling author who spent countless hours interviewing the community’s 29 living WWII veterans this past spring.

Since that time, six veterans have passed away.

During the community’s fifth annual Veterans Day celebration on the USS North Carolina, the veterans and/or their families are being presented with a copy of the book during a brief ceremony and luncheon.

You can find more information on the book here. They sell for $50 with proceeds going to veterans charities.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.