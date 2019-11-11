WWII veterans honored with commemorative book

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Twenty-nine World War II veterans are being honored in a commemorative book this Veterans Day.
Answering the Call: A Story of Everyday Valor tells the stories of each veteran who does or did call Plantation Village retirement community in Porters Neck home.
Since that time, six veterans have passed away.
During the community’s fifth annual Veterans Day celebration on the USS North Carolina, the veterans and/or their families are being presented with a copy of the book during a brief ceremony and luncheon.
You can find more information on the book here. They sell for $50 with proceeds going to veterans charities.
