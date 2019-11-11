Veterans recognized at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community leaders and United States military veterans from a variety of conflicts came together Monday morning on the hallowed ground of the Wilmington National Cemetery.
They came to celebrate Veterans Day with a formal ceremony, where Vietnam Veterans in particular were honored for their service.
Ed Abbey, who served in the U.S. Army as well as the National Guard, said he was proud to see the display of patriotism by local officials and residents.
“They get it. They make me proud to be in New Hanover County," said Abbey. “You can’t kick over a rock in this part of North Carolina without finding a veteran, a child of a veteran, a grandchild of a veteran.”
Also at the ceremony was World War II veteran Bud Johnson.
Johnson, a longtime Wilmington resident, worked in an oxygen plant during the war and became a staff sergeant. He then joined the Army Corps of Engineers and helped build the Wilmington riverfront bulkhead and downtown federal building.
He demurred when asked about his service, claiming because he never saw combat he didn’t have the same perspective as some veterans, but said he believes Veterans Day remains an important tradition.
“It’s something you’ve got to remember. Absolutely. And I admire every military person that went through a hell of a lot more than I did,” said Johnson.
Despite his protestations, Johnson was warmly welcomed by younger veterans after the ceremony.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.