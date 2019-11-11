UNCW invites community to take part in College Day

UNCW will host its 17th annual College Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
By WECT Staff | November 11, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 12:13 PM

This program allows the members of the community to attend a day of classes at the university.

Participants will be able to choose four classes from a list selected for the event.

“Linger after class to chat with a professor, enjoy a tasty, mid-day lunch break and enjoy a fall day on the beautifully landscaped grounds of UNCW,” the university said in a news release.

The cost to participate is $45. Lunch is included.

Those with an active Osher Lifelong Learner Academic Year or Osher Lifelong Learner Academic Semester membership can save $10.

For more information on the event or to register, click here

