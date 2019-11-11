UNCW collaborates with D.C. Virgo for ‘Super Health Fair’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Public health students at UNCW are teaming up with D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy to host a “Super Health Fair” this weekend.
Not only will younger students get the opportunity to interact with and learn from college students, it will give them an opportunity to learn more about various health topics ranging from screen time and outdoor safety to mental health and hygiene.
“The planning of the health fair has given students the opportunity to learn more about the community, resources available, and to partner with other agencies to serve as vendors at the event,” coordinator Leah Mayo told UNCW student Brea Perry, adding she hopes the students at UNCW will find this a valuable learning experience.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.