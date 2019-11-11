Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in breaking and entering, larceny case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman it says is a suspect in a theft at a local business.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the woman is wanted on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
The incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Carolina Home Audio and Video located at 6620 Gordon Road Unit H.
Anyone with information on the woman pictured is asked to contact Det. Somersett at 910-798-4261. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can submit a tip here.
