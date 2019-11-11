Seahawks top William & Mary to advance to CAA Soccer Title Game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Sunday afternoon the UNCW Men’s Soccer team beat William and Mary 2-1 and are now going to the CAA Title Game.
A second half goal came from the foot of Phillip Goodrun and proved to be just enough to overcome their tough rival, William & Mary.
The hawks played in front of an impressive crowd of 764 fans who saw the Seahawks improve their season record to 12-4-2, the fourth time in the last six seasons they have reached 12 wins.
This is the third time the Seahawks will make an appearence in the CAA Championship Game. The last time they won was in 2009. In 2017 they lost to William & Mary.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.