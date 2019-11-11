Rise & Shine: The Inspiration Lab’s conference will bring together working women

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stephanie Lanier knows the challenges of balancing life as a wife, mom, realtor, entrepreneur and special needs advocate.
She saw a need in Wilmington for a professional women’s organization that would give other women the tools to find balance and grow in both their personal and professional lives.
Lanier, who founded Lanier Property Group, alongside her husband, Andrew, said attending real estate conferences around the country led to the creation of the Inspiration Lab.
“I felt like we needed a place where we had the freedom to explore issues you wouldn’t always hear on the stage,” she said. “A lot of time, professional conferences for any industry are just sort of shiny.”
Now the group, which has 260 paying members, is holding its second annual conference.
The event kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 12, with an opening reception at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Wilmington Riverfront.
The Rise & Shine Conference officially begins Nov. 13 and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center. It will feature speakers and panel discussions covering topics including negotiation, self-care and boundaries, leadership, personal and professional resilience, creating community and culture in the workplace.
“At the conference, we are talking about shining, but we are also talking about rising; sometimes we have to rise up from hardship," Lanier said. “We say that we are a soft place to land and a strong place to launch, that it’s both, because that’s what real life is about.”
The event includes 26 speakers from across the U.S. and Canada, along with 40 sponsors who Lanier said believe in supporting working women.
Lanier said the Inspiration Lab isn’t just a conference experience, it is a year round membership community with monthly meet-ups, quarterly goal setting workshops, special events and all kinds of resources that are free for members.
Lanier also provides support around the world for families of children with Tuberous Sclerosis, as a parent of a child with the condition.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.