Rise & Shine: The Inspiration Lab’s conference will bring together working women

View this post on Instagram

25 Speakers. 15 Topics. 1 Epic Conference. We have so many surprises in store for Rise and Shine! In addition to our AMAZING speaker line up on the day of the conference, we will have BIG member announcements and special offers for attendees only! #riseandshine #riseandshineconference #theinspirationlab #theinspirationlabconference #modernwomen #workingwomen #theinspilab #wilmingtonnc #realestateconference #raleighnc #charlestonsc #charlottenc