Preserving history: 32 foot replica of Battleship N.C. built in the 1960s recently found and restored

“Up until the 1990 Azalea Festival Parade it was in Wilmington, it was actually driven in the parade and then from that point on we’re not sure where it went. Until 2001 a guy named Ted Tilson was driving thru Maggie Valley and saw it in a driveway rusting. He offered to buy it, the owner wouldn’t sell until a couple years later he died, his estate sold it to Ted,” says Ware.