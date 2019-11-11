Police: No confirmed cases tied social media posts involving white van

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is setting the record straight about posts circulating regarding a white van in the Wilmington area.
The police department clarifies they are aware of viral social media posts about someone trying to lure children into the van and adds officers are actively on the lookout for the van described.
WPD officials also confirm there are no confirmed kidnapping cases associated with the van at this time.
In the police department’s Facebook post, officials included a screen grab of the warning that went viral online, garnering more than 20,000 shares.
Not everyone was happy to see the police department taking the stand on the chatter surrounding the white van posts.
In responding to a community member’s criticism of sharing the images of the vehicle without any concrete evidence against the driver, the department commented that the social media posts had already gone viral.
“We’re combating misinformation,” the department wrote in response.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.
