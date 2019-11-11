Plumbers warn now is the time to winterize your home ahead of cold blast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cold front is expected to cross the Carolinas Tuesday, drastically dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees in just 24 hours.
Record breaking lows are forecasted Tuesday and Wednesday.
You’ll want to start to take steps ahead of the front to make sure that the pipes inside and outside of your home are protected.
“Once you get temperatures dropping into the 20s, your pipes are going to start to freeze,” says owner of East Atlantic Plumbing LLC, Fran Richard. “You’ll want to take certain steps to winterize your home, especially those with vacant properties in the cooler months."
Winterizing plumbing simply means preparing your home to make sure your pipes don’t freeze or burst.
There several different ways you can prepare your pipes from freezing, which is recommended before a big cool down.
“If your’re not living in the house, drain all the pipes down, cut the water off, and turn off your main water pump,” says Richard. “If you are at home, make sure to insulate your pipes that are in a poorly insulated area, such as outside. You can get insulation cheap at department stores. Also, leave the water running during the cold spells, so water keeps moving through the pipes, preventing a freeze.”
