Oak Island to consider banning vaping on town-owned property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Town Council on Tuesday will consider banning vaping on all town-owned property.
A Town ordinance already prohibits smoking in town buildings, parks and vehicles. Council members will consider amending that ordinance to include electronic cigarettes.
If passed, the ordinance would also establish a no-smoking or vaping zone within 50 feet of any town-owned building.
“Vaping is becoming more popular, and staff proposes updating the ordinances to also prohibit vaping, and to extend the no smoking zone around town facilities to bring our ordinances more up-to-date and more in line with other governments’ facilities,” a memo included with Town Council’s agenda states.
Town Council’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
