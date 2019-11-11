Man wanted in Virginia homicide still on run, may be in eastern N.C.

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former Marine named as a person of interest in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend could be in the Craven County area.
Craven County deputies are asking people to be on the look out for 22-year-old Michael Brown.
Brown is wanted in questioning for the shooting death of Rodney Brown in Franklin County, Virginia on Saturday.
Authorities say Michael Brown deserted his Camp Lejeune post as a combat engineer last month and was later spotted in Franklin County.
His last known address is on Craven Street in New Bern.
Brown is described as six feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The investigating sheriff's office in Virginia believes Brown was driving a white 1976 Cadillac with no registered plates, but new information leads authorities to believe he could be driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car registered in North Carolina.
If anyone sees Brown, they are asked to call 911 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Department at 252-633-2357.
