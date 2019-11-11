Hoggard girls win 4A cross country title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard Vikings girl’s cross country team beat West Forsyth to win the 4A State Championship on Saturday.
The Vikings scored 87 points and averaged 19:25.97 while West Forsyth checked in with 108 points and a team average of 19:29.35.
Hoggard was led by freshman Molly Parker who finished tenth overall in a time of 18:59.37.
Fellow freshman Sarah Martin was just two spots behind her in 19:09.98.
Sloane Fleming-Hickey was 19th overall with a time of 19:28.44 as the third Viking to cross the line, while teammate Shea Hoffacker ran through in 26th with a time of 19:42.27.
Jenna Pellizzari, a Hoggard senior, rounded out the scoring positions for the Vikings with a 34th place finish and a time of 19:49.78.
