First Alert Forecast: mild Monday but cold comes back soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and happy Veterans Day! ...especially to those who have served. For the early and middle parts of this week, one of the sharper November cold fronts you might ever see will put its heavy stamp on your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region...
Well ahead of the front... Veterans Day Monday will feature plentiful sun and light southwesterly breezes and, accordingly, a big temperature jump. Expect / enjoy readings to surge through the 60s for 11:11 a.m. observances en route to the lower 70s in the afternoon.
Along the front... Tuesday will have still relatively mild temperatures mainly in the 50s to start and 60s to finish. Skies ought to be more congested with clouds than Monday, however, and you might have to dodge scattered gusty showers or perhaps a period of steadier rain.
Behind the front... brace for a stinging-cold midweek: temperatures in the freezing upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning and only 40s for Wednesday afternoon highs. Such values could support snow if there were moisture, but there will likely be none.
Your extended forecast features a temperature rebound for Thursday afternoon and the return of shower chances by Friday. Catch these details in the Wilmington seven-day panels right here or your hometown-specific numbers for the next ten day on your WECT Weather App!
