Firefighters hit the ground with boots in hand to raise money for MDA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters from New Hanover County Fire Rescue will hit the streets next week as part of its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.
You will see firefighters with boots in hand asking for donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at various intersections, continuing a 65-year-old tradition.
Firefighters will be posted at the following intersections:
- Intersection of Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road
- Intersection of HWY 421 and Isabella Holmes Bridge
- Intersection of Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road
- Intersection of Market Street and Porters Neck Road
- Intersection of Market Street and Gordon Road
- Intersection of North College Road, Murrayville Road and Bavarian Lane
- Intersection of South College Road, Carolina Beach Road, and Piner Road
- Intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Halyburton Memorial Parkway
The campaign will start Nov. 21 and wrap up Nov. 23.
"We are thrilled to be working with New Hanover County Fire Rescue for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Executive Director Liz Shirley. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in New Hanover County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Money raised will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission.
Contributions in the past have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center’s at UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University.
They also help send more than 70 kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Victory Junction – all at no cost to their families.
