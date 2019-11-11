Film and dance come together to kick off annual Cucalorus festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dance-a-lorus became so popular in its first year at Cucalorus, it’s hard to imagine the festival without it.
Dance-a-lorus combines film and dance for a unique show that, for the past fourteen years with the work of The Dance Cooperative, kicks off Cucalorus, a festival that combines film, stage performances and thought-provoking discussions.
Cucalorus, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, begins with Dance-a-lorus at 7:00 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 13 at Thalian Hall’s main stage.
Dance-a-lorus is a lab for new ideas and for artists who want to take risks by experimenting with new media. It showcases the richness of Wilmington’s creative community, while also highlighting new artists from across the country.
More about this year’s Dance-a-lorus can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.