Diana Ross to perform at Wilson Center in February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Diana Ross, a 12-time Grammy nominee as a member of the Supremes and as a solo artist, will perform at the Wilson Center on Friday, Feb. 28.
Ross rose to fame with the Supremes, who released 12 No. 1 hit singles including You Can’t Hurry Love, Baby Love and Stop! In the Name of Love.
She continued to produce hit after hit after beginning a solo career in the early 1970s.
In 2012, Ross received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $58 and are available online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or in-person or via telephone through the Ticket Central box office at the Wilson Center (910-362-7999).
