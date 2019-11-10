First ever movie of 1898 massacre shown on 121 year anniversary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “The Red Cape”, the first ever movie about the 1898 massacre and only coup d’etat to happen in America was shown on the 121st anniversary of the events themselves.
Among the viewers were family descendants of some of the people caught in the madness, including Cynthia Brown, who is elated the story is finally being told. Brown now says, it is up to everybody to educate themselves on the topic.
“While the information is there, that’s not enough just to pull the covers back and say this is what really happened," said Brown. "I think there’s a need to really engage in education and civic engagement to try and really repair that torn fabric, that I mentioned on the panel.”
The movie is about a young black child and his father, who struggle to survive against white supremacy.
“As people educate themselves, not just educate yourselves to say, I know now, I didn’t do it, lets just move on," said Brown. "Engage and accept the fact that while you know, you’re a part of the solution, even though you weren’t a part of the problem.”
