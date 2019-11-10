First Alert Forecast: warm Veterans Day, followed by a BIG cool down midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed your Veterans Day weekend. Despite the chilly starts to the day, we had a gradual increase in the temperatures to the low to mid 60s to warm up our bones a bit, along with the sunny skies!
A warming trend continues through Veterans Day. You’re not going to need to warm up the car before you leave tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the middle 50, reaching the lower 70s by the afternoon. However, don’t put the big, fluffy coat just yet. A cold front will drop our high temperatures into the middle 40s by Wednesday! Brr!
This cold front will also bring our next chance for rain in the Cape Fear region. Clouds will begin to increase Monday evening, followed by a 50% chance for some heavy showers Tuesday afternoon.
The growing season has officially ended for some areas of Southeastern North Carolina, Including Bladen, Columbus, Robeson, and Inland Pender counties. This means Freeze or Frost products will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service.
See the temperature roller coaster play out in your seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington below. And remember... you can check out a custom ten-day outlook for your zip code right now on your WECT Weather App.
Enjoy your Veterans Day and thank you for all those who have served our wonderful country.
