First Alert Forecast: gradual warming Veterans Day before chilly trend returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hopefully you are enjoying this sunny and perhaps the early taste of winter on this Veterans Day weekend! There’s lots to do around the Cape Fear Region and the weather looks to cooperate with mainly clear skies through through the Veterans Day observance Monday.
The growing season has officially ended for some areas of Southeastern North Carolina, Including Bladen Pender and Robeson counties. This means Freeze or Frost products will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service. That said, a Frost Advisory for Brunswick and Columbus counties remains in effect through 8 a.m.
The next couple of mornings will feature starts in the 30s and 40s and will give way to to the 60s to near 70 by the afternoon. Shower chances return Tuesday as a second cold front bring an even colder blast of air to the region, so be sure to keep a coat handy!
See the temperature roller coaster play out in your seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington below. And remember... you can check out a custom ten-day outlook for your zip code right now on your WECT Weather App.
Enjoy your weekend and thank you for all those who have served our wonderful country.
