CMPD: Two people killed overnight in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been killed in a shooting in south Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Detectives are conducting the double homicide investigation on Lytham Drive near South Mecklenburg High School.
Officers located three individuals with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. One person died at the scene of the shooting. Another person was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Police have identified the deceased as Janet Elizabeth Scronce, 40, and Furahn Karren Woods Morrow, 39.
On Sunday evening, police reported that Caldwell Cole, Jr, 75, had been charged with the murders of each victim as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Police say they are not actively looking for any additional suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.