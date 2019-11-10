Boil Water Advisory to be issued in Chadbourn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Chadbourn will be issuing a boil water advisory to its residents later today.
According to Interim Town Manager Patricia Garrell, the town was without any running water as of Sunday morning.
There is no timetable for when water services will be restored, but Garrell did stress that residents should boil their water before any sort of consumption or use.
Plans to test the water for safety and health concerns will take place in the immediate future.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.