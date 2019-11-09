Yard sales November 9

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington (indoor yard sale, look for balloon)
Like new designer winter coats (Liz, Jones New York, etc.) Full size rarely used beautiful sofa, 5 drawer solid wood dresser with mirror and two additional small drawers, round solid maple pedestal dining table with 4 chairs, TV stand with two glass doors, VHS/CD player, Small bookcases, plant stand, etc. Misc. household items, Many CUTE things. Books galore. Many free for the taking.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
5301 Manteo Court, Wilmington (Monkey Junction)
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
7600 Lost Tree Road, Wilmington (Bay Shore Estates)
9x12 area rug, Barbie playset, Nintendo 64, women’s clothing, and much more.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - ?
20 Bliss Road N.W., Ocean Isle Beach (Beach Assembly)
B.A.C.K. Off of Brunswick County hosting a fundraiser yard sale for the Rose House for women. All monies raised will go to The Rose House for Women.
